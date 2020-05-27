RIPLEY • Josh Rainey walked through Ripley Friday, May 22 on his 146 mile trek to honor the 146 law enforcement officers killed in the United States during 2019. He finished his walk Friday at the square where a prayer was given and the names of the fallen were read aloud.
Rainey, a native of Ripley, is walking approximately 10 miles each day to show his gratitude and respect to the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice. He expects to finish his journey on May 31.
Each day he walks in honor of different fallen officers. Friday he walked in honor of four officers from Mississippi who died last year.
Read more about Josh Rainey and his journey in next week’s Southern Sentinel.