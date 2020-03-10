RIPLEY • The Wall That Heals traveled through Tippah County Tuesday, March 10.
People in Blue Mountain, Ripley and Falkner gathered to greet the Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica by waving flags and saluting veterans escorting The Wall.
Over 100 motorcycles, trucks and veterans lead the way. Several motorcycle clubs including the Legion Riders, Patriot Guard Riders, Mechanized Cavalry Riders, Vietnam Riders, VFW Riders and White Knuckles joined the process. The American Patriot of Mississippi's truck was part of the escort as well and will be displayed at The Wall throughout the event.
The Wall That Heals will be set up at the Benton County Fairgrounds and will be open from 12:01 a.m. Thursday, March 12 through 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15. This replica, sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, allows local residents to honor those who served in the U.S. Armed Services and the more than 58,000 who died during the Vietnam War.