TIPPAH COUNTY • Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley has been contacted recently by several Tippah County citizens about the lack of cell phone service in the Gravestown/Blue Mountain area and much west Tippah County.
"AT&T is making upgrades to the cell tower to allow for more capacity for internet and voice service because that tower was at capacity before students and workers were sent home," said Presley. "Work began on Wednesday, March 23 and was supposed to end on Thursday, March 27, but because of the nature of tower work, they could not work during the storms that came through which put them behind. The completion of the work should be Friday, April 4, if the weather stays where they can work"."
Presley said this action will allow for more capacity at the tower during this critical time.
"I’ve asked AT&T to work with affected customers for bill credits and they’ve agreed to do so," continued Presley.
Anyone affected by the lack of service, who lives in the mentioned area, should email Presley at brandon.presley@psc.ms.gov and he will work to get affected customers credit on their bills.
"This action was taken by the company to be pro-active in getting ahead of a demand on the system. Unfortunately, it’s very frustrating because to fix the problem, the tower has to be taken offline. Hopefully, this will be fixed on Friday. Please continue to contact our office at 1-800-637-7722 if you have any issues," concluded Presley.