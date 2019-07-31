Print
By Tina Campbell Meadows Managing Editor

RIPLEY – The primary election  for county and state offices will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

A primary election is the process of nominating candidates who are seeking election to office. Winners of primaries in the two-party political system (Democrat and Republican) are elected as nominees, and they will face each other in the following general election in November. Independent candidates only appear on the general election ballot.

“This is confusing for some people, and it is really important they understand how the primaries work before heading to the polls,” said Tippah County Circuit Clerk Randy Graves. “We want everyone to understand how primaries work.  If they don’t, they can give us a call at the Circuit Clerk’s Office and we’ll be happy to explain it to them.”

On Tuesday, voters must declare a party (Democrat or Republican) and they will be given the ballot for that party. If a voter receives a Republican ballot, they will only be able to vote for Republican candidates. If a voter receives a Democrat ballot, they will only be able to vote for Democrat candidates. Voters should know the party affiliation of the candidates they wish to vote for before heading to the polls. See page 12A for a sample ballot for both parties.

The following is a list of local candidates who have qualified for the Aug. 6 primary.

On the Democrat ticket:

Sheriff

• Timmy Robinson, Democrat

Coroner

• Shad Spight, Democrat

South Half Constable

• Matt (Molda) Hopkins, Democrat

First District Supervisor

• Taj Colom, Democrat

Third District Supervisor

• Jeremy Wilson, Democrat

On the Republican ticket:

Chancery Clerk

• Mike Long, Republican

• John Stubbs Jr., Republican

Circuit Clerk

• Randy Graves, Republican

Tax Assessor/Collector

• Joe Akins, Republican

• Al Graves, Republican

Sheriff

• Karl Gaillard, Republican

• James Page, Republican

• Nathan Stroupe, Republican

Coroner

• Chris McCallister, Republican

• Brandon Wilbanks, Republican

County Attorney

• Bart M. Adams, Republican

North Half Justice Court Judge

• Chad Bateman, Republican

• Tommy Garrett, Republican

• Benny Jackson, Republican

• Kym Reno, Republican

• Gary Roberson, Republican

South Half Justice Court Judge

• Sonny Meeks, Republican

North Half Constable

• Terry Mathis, Republican

South Half Constable

• Keith Bullock, Republican

First District Supervisor

• Jimmy Gunn, Republican

Second District Supervisor

• Greg Harrell, Republican

Third District Supervisor

• Jason “BAMBAM” Fryar, Republican

• Mike Graves, Republican

• Scotty Hancock, Republican

• Mike Roberts, Republican

Fourth District Supervisor

• David Hancock, Republican

• Jimmy Lawson, Republican

• Glen Michael, Republican

• Drew Noe, Republican

• Bruce Wallis, Republican

Fifth District Supervisor

• Chad Newby, Republican

• Mary Lee Robinson, Republican

State Senate

Greg Ward, Republican

Rita Parks, Republican

Lamar Walker, Republican

State House of Representatives

Jody Steverson, Republican

If a run-off occurs following the primary election, voter must vote the same party ballot they voted in the Aug. 6 primary. If a voter does not vote in Aug. 6 primary, they can vote either party during run-off.  The runoff election is scheduled for Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Check with southern-sentinel.com for election night results as they come in.

tina.campbell@journalinc.com

