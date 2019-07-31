RIPLEY – The primary election for county and state offices will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
A primary election is the process of nominating candidates who are seeking election to office. Winners of primaries in the two-party political system (Democrat and Republican) are elected as nominees, and they will face each other in the following general election in November. Independent candidates only appear on the general election ballot.
“This is confusing for some people, and it is really important they understand how the primaries work before heading to the polls,” said Tippah County Circuit Clerk Randy Graves. “We want everyone to understand how primaries work. If they don’t, they can give us a call at the Circuit Clerk’s Office and we’ll be happy to explain it to them.”
On Tuesday, voters must declare a party (Democrat or Republican) and they will be given the ballot for that party. If a voter receives a Republican ballot, they will only be able to vote for Republican candidates. If a voter receives a Democrat ballot, they will only be able to vote for Democrat candidates. Voters should know the party affiliation of the candidates they wish to vote for before heading to the polls. See page 12A for a sample ballot for both parties.
The following is a list of local candidates who have qualified for the Aug. 6 primary.
On the Democrat ticket:
Sheriff
• Timmy Robinson, Democrat
Coroner
• Shad Spight, Democrat
South Half Constable
• Matt (Molda) Hopkins, Democrat
First District Supervisor
• Taj Colom, Democrat
Third District Supervisor
• Jeremy Wilson, Democrat
On the Republican ticket:
Chancery Clerk
• Mike Long, Republican
• John Stubbs Jr., Republican
Circuit Clerk
• Randy Graves, Republican
Tax Assessor/Collector
• Joe Akins, Republican
• Al Graves, Republican
Sheriff
• Karl Gaillard, Republican
• James Page, Republican
• Nathan Stroupe, Republican
Coroner
• Chris McCallister, Republican
• Brandon Wilbanks, Republican
County Attorney
• Bart M. Adams, Republican
North Half Justice Court Judge
• Chad Bateman, Republican
• Tommy Garrett, Republican
• Benny Jackson, Republican
• Kym Reno, Republican
• Gary Roberson, Republican
South Half Justice Court Judge
• Sonny Meeks, Republican
North Half Constable
• Terry Mathis, Republican
South Half Constable
• Keith Bullock, Republican
First District Supervisor
• Jimmy Gunn, Republican
Second District Supervisor
• Greg Harrell, Republican
Third District Supervisor
• Jason “BAMBAM” Fryar, Republican
• Mike Graves, Republican
• Scotty Hancock, Republican
• Mike Roberts, Republican
Fourth District Supervisor
• David Hancock, Republican
• Jimmy Lawson, Republican
• Glen Michael, Republican
• Drew Noe, Republican
• Bruce Wallis, Republican
Fifth District Supervisor
• Chad Newby, Republican
• Mary Lee Robinson, Republican
State Senate
Greg Ward, Republican
Rita Parks, Republican
Lamar Walker, Republican
State House of Representatives
Jody Steverson, Republican
If a run-off occurs following the primary election, voter must vote the same party ballot they voted in the Aug. 6 primary. If a voter does not vote in Aug. 6 primary, they can vote either party during run-off. The runoff election is scheduled for Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
