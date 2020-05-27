On Monday, May 18, 2020, Troop 38 announced scholarships to four of its Eagle Scouts. Bailey Quinn, a senior at Walnut High School was chosen to receive the coveted Andy Fortier Memorial Eagle Scout Scholarship in amount of $5,000.00. The Fortier Scholarship was announced by Ripley businessman Fred Fortier on behalf of the Fortier Foundation.
Troop 38 also announced that it had received another $3,000.00 in scholarship money that was donated by a former Troop 38 Eagle Scout who wishes to remain anonymous. Austin Wooley, Logan Leatherwood and Hayden Hill, will each receive $1,000.00 in scholarship money if they choose to go to college.
The Andy Fortier Memorial Eagle Scout Scholarship was created in 2008 by Ripley businessman Fred Fortier to encourage Eagle Scouts to remain active in Troop 38 through graduation. The Scholarship is a memorial to his son, Troop 38 Eagle Scout Andy Fortier. Since 2008, the Fortier Foundation has funded this scholarship annually for a total of $55,000.00 given to worthy Eagle Scouts from our Troop. Past recipients include: Chase Hall, Tyler Brock, Nolan Hill, Taylor Massengill, Brandon Grant, James Dees, Brant Akins, Jesse Gibens, Hunter Wooley, Rob Taylor, Dylan Goolsby and Will Long.
To qualify for the award, Scouts must obtain the rank of Eagle Scout in Troop 38, remain active in the Troop through graduation, be a member of the Order of the Arrow and have earned the God and Country religious award.
After the Fortier Scholarship applications were received, Troop 38 was given a $3,000.00 donation for scholarships from an anonymous Eagle Scout. The Selection Committee elected to select one Eagle Scout to receive the Fortier Foundation Scholarship of $5,000.00. The remaining three Eagle Scouts will receive scholarships from the anonymous donor in the sum of $1,000.00 each.
According to Troop 38 leaders, “The Selection Committee noted that each of the four Eagles were very qualified. Each had exceptional academic qualifications with impressive plans for their future.”
The 2020 Andy Fortier Memorial Eagle Scout Scholarship recipient, Bailey Quinn, received his Eagle is 2020. He has been an active member of Troop 38 since 2012 where he served as Senior Patrol leader and in other leadership positions. He received the God and Country Award and is very active in the Order of Arrow. In the Chicksa Lodge, he was elected as the Vice Chief of Administration. He also attended Camp Yocona for several years. At Walnut High School, he was also a star athlete on the basketball and archery teams. He is active in the First Baptist Church youth program. Bailey is the son of Brian and Sommer Quinn of Ripley.