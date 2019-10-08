AMORY – Ripley’s band and athletic programs are sharing in a $10,000 donation by Robert Tomey, who owns both the Amory and Ripley McDonald’s. He made the presentation during halftime of Amory's homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 20 against the Tigers.
"We’re big band people. Our daughter, Hunter, lives in Ripley and manages one of our stores there. She challenged me to make a donation to our hometown athletic and band program to match the donation made to Ripley, since she is a graduate of Amory High School. We had some money earmarked for something else that became available," he said.
Ripley Athletic Director Adam Kirk said, "The Tomey's have been huge supporters of Ripley High School since taking over our McDonald's. This donation will positively impact our band and multiple sports. We truly appreciate their generosity and support."
According to Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars, the donation has been in the works for a while.
"Mr. Tomey came to me months ago wanting to give a donation to us and Ripley with the theme of volunteerism," Byars said. "He has spent a lot of time in both communities and has witnessed the importance of volunteering and how volunteers fill in the gaps between mediocrity and success."
Since Tomey’s youngest child graduated school last year, he said the amount of time physically volunteering would decrease. However, he wanted to give this donation to help the school’s band and athletic programs.
"Volunteerism makes a community. You start small in getting involved with your kids when they are young. It grows [through time]. People that are retiring from volunteer service are finding others to step up," Tomey said. "Volunteers give time, and boosters give money. Everyone has something to give."