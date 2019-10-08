Ripley Funeral Home violates Pre-Need Cemetery and Funeral Registration Act; enters into consent order
Jackson, Miss. – Ripley Funeral Services, LLC, has entered into a Consent Order with the Regulation and Enforcement Division of the Secretary of State’s Office, after this entity made repeated casket substitutions in violation of the Mississippi Pre-Need Cemetery and Funeral Registration Act.
Ripley Funeral Services, LLC, is a preneed funeral establishment licensed with the Secretary of State’s Office to service and sell preneed funeral and cemetery goods and services to the public. The entity made the following unlawful casket substitutions:
· The substitution of an inferior casket at the time of death is a violation of state law, and this violation occurred nine (9) times (November 2016 – April 2018) when the entity substituted a lower quality metal casket for decedents who purchased a higher quality metal casket.
· The substitution of plastic burial containers for concrete burial containers at the time of death is a violation of state law and this violation occurred eight (8) times (August 2017 – October 2018).
· The substitution of a casket of a different color at the time of death from that of the consumer’s specific choice of color is a violation of state law and this violation occurred twenty (20) times (January 2016 – June 2018).
“In administering preneed funeral and cemetery laws, our Office ensures that consumers receive the full value of their purchases and protects those who cannot protect themselves,” stated Secretary Hosemann.
The Secretary of State’s Office conducted an examination of Ripley Funeral Services, LLC, which began in September 2018 and concluded in July 2019. To resolve the violations of state law, Ripley Funeral Services entered into a Consent Order. As part of the Consent Order, Ripley Funeral Services paid a $10,000.00 administrative fine and is required to immediately cease and desist with the substitution of funeral and cemetery goods and services that are inferior in quality or different in kind from the goods and services purchased by consumers on a preneed basis.
The Secretary of State’s Office has the power to administer and provide for the Mississippi Pre-Need Cemetery and Funeral Registration Act, Mississippi Code Annotated Sections 75-63-51 to 75-63-75. For more information, please contact the Regulation and Enforcement Division at (601) 359-9055 or visit www.sos.ms.gov.