RIPLEY • With people avoiding stores and practicing social distancing some area businesses could suffer during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Ripley Main Street Director Elizabeth Behm said that there are some things Tippah Countians can do to help their local businesses.
"For people that are getting a regular paycheck, they could support our local businesses by purchasing gift cards," said Behm. "When all of this is over, I think everyone will be glad to get out of the house and use their gift cards at restaurants and shops."
Behm said there are several things small businesses can do during social distancing. Retailers could conduct business over the phone and through their websites, and offer local pickup and delivery services. Retailers could offer virtual shopping experiences via FaceTime. She said restaurants should consider offering curbside pickup and local delivery services for people who want to eat locally, but may not want to dine in.
Several local restaurants have already closed their dining rooms and are offering curbside pickup.
"Local businesses should communicate to their customers the efforts they are taking to follow the CDC’s recommendations for cleaning and disinfection," continued Behm. "Businesses should sanitize frequently touched surfaces (door handles, counters, credit card machines, pens, menus, sink faucets, etc.) at least daily. If possible, install a hand sanitizer dispenser at the entrance to your business and encourage customers to use it when they enter and exit."