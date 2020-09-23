RIPLEY • A new park accessible to children with disabilities is about to become a reality in the City of Ripley thanks to two reimbursement grants that were approved recently.
According to Ripley Main Street Director Elizabeth Behm, the city will receive partial funding for the park from Mississippi Hills National Area and Mississippi Council of Developmental Disabilities. Once work is completed, the organizations will reimburse the city.
“This will be a nice shaded park to enjoy a picnic, go for a walk, or let the kids play in a safe atmosphere,” said Ripley Main Street Director Elizabeth Behm. “We can show movies there and host small community events.”
The park, located on Main Street just south of the railroad tracks, will be christened the J.C. Nance Park. The Nance family donated the land that the park will sit on to the city several years ago.
“There will be a new sidewalk from downtown to the park. There will be a nice walking track, a big interpretive sign with a map of Historic Downtown Ripley that will feature the W.C. Falkner tour stops. Historic markers will be placed at the tour stops. We will have lighting, benches, and picnic tables,” continued Behm.
The park will also include a swing set with a wheelchair swing, wheelchair accessible tables, and a quintet ensemble music set.
“The music set will be great for kids of all ages.”
A decorative iron fence will enclose the park and there will also be wayfinding signs throughout town to direct people to the park, downtown and other landmarks.
Money is still being raised to add additional items to the park, including benches, trash cans and landscaping.
The American Legion is having a ribeye steak fundraiser for the park Friday, Oct. 16. Plates are $20 each and will include a 12-ounce ribeye, baked potato, salad, and toast. Tickets are available at Ripley Main Street or by calling Tommy Rainey at 587-9908 or Mike Felton at 223-0539.