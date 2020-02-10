RIPLEY • Tippah County Sheriff's Department arrested a Ripley man last week on drug charges during a routine traffic stop.
According to Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey, Johnny Lee Clemmer was arrested on Copper St. on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Clemmer has been charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, public drunk, expired driver's license, and possession of a controlled substance ecstasy.
He has been released from the Tippah County Jail on a $10,250 circuit court bond and a $1,250 justice court bond.