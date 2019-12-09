RIPLEY • Ripley Police Department arrested a man recently on drug charges during a routine safety checkpoint, according to Police Chief Scott White.
Marequise Scruggs, 34, of Ripley was arrested on Nabors Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 26 and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of receiving stolen property.
Officers found Scruggs with two substances, one that tested positive for cocaine and another believed to be ecstasy. The second substance was sent to the crime lab in Tupelo for testing. Scruggs also had a stolen gun with him.
He is out of jail on a $11,500 Circuit Court bond.