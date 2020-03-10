RIPLEY • A Ripley man was charged with grand larceny late last month after a motorcycle and side by side were stolen from a local residence.
Dakota Burnett, 20, was arrested and charged with grand larceny on Friday, Feb. 28, according to Tippah County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey.
Rainey said TCSD received a report on Thursday, Feb. 27 that numerous items were stolen from a residence on County Road 422.
"After speaking with the victim, he described one of his motorcycles," said Rainey. "I knew where it was located at Dakota Burnett's house."
Burnett was brought in for questioning and Rainey got a search warrant for Burnett's property on Cooper Street in Ripley where he found the motorcycle and confirmed that it was the stolen motorcycle by its VIN number. There was also a Yamaha Rhino side by side recovered at Burnett's residence that had been stolen from CR 422.
Burnett was out of jail on two felon bonds from Union County at the time of his arrest. He pleaded out to the two Union County charges and the Tippah County grand larceny charge on Wednesday, March 4 in Union County circuit court.
He was sentenced to a total of 12 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for all three charges.