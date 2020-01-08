RIPLEY • Several local residents have received phone calls in recent weeks from an individual claiming to have a warrant for their arrest.
According to Ripley Police Chief Scott White, the callers are "spoofing" RPD's telephone number and using part of White's name to make the call seem legitimate. The scammer then asks the recipient to send money in order to clear the warrant.
White says if you receive one of these calls to hang up immediately and to never send money to these callers.
"If we have a warrant, we will come to your house," said White. RPD will never call a person about a warrant.
If you would like to report one of these phone calls, call Ripley Police Department at 662-837-2215.