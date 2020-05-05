RIPLEY • Ripley Police Department is looking for leads in a drive by shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, May 4.
Police Chief Scott White said that a house on Sherry Lane and Linda Street was shot into just after midnight Monday. The occupants of the house were asleep at the time.
Witnesses said they heard three gun shots and saw a white car stopped in the street with its lights off. The car pulled off after the shots were fired.
No other information can be released at this time.
The Ripley Police Department is asking anyone with information that could lead to an arrest to call crime stoppers.