RIPLEY • Ripley Police Department is investigating a domestic disturbance case that occurred at 514 Hazel Road on Wednesday.
Officers responded to the call at 5:31 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. According to Police Chief Scott White, when officers arrived at the residence, it appears there had been an altercation. A male, Catlyn Cox, stated that he had hot grease poured on him. Officers also found a female with blood on her ear and another female, Pelaura Hokey, who lives there.
Cox and the female with the bleeding ear were transported to Tippah County Hospital.
Hokey, 30, was transported to Tippah County Jail. She has been charged with aggravated domestic violence. She is currently out of jail on a $2,500 bond.
Cox, 27, has been charged with felon in possession of a weapon. He was on house arrest at the time of the incident. He is currently being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $15,000 bond and a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.