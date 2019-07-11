RIPLEY - A second man has been sentenced on two counts of capital murder in the 2017 shooting deaths of Paul Joel Koster, 51, and Ayla Roxanne Hopper, 29.
Nakero Hamer, of Bolivar, Tennessee, was found guilty just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10 in Tippah County Circuit Court. Judge Kelly Luther presided over the case.
In a capital murder case there are only two sentencing options: the death penalty and life in prison without parole. Since Hamer was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, the jury was required to determine sentencing. Hamer was sentenced on Thursday, July 11 to life in prison without parole on both counts to be served concurrently with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Kedarius Hamer was also found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without parole on June 6 for the deaths. Thomas J. Hamer, of Bolivar, is awaiting trial on two counts of capital murder in the case as well. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 30. Another man, Terrenz Mason, of Michigan City, was charged with accessory after the fact. Mason's trial date is unknown at this time.
Koster and Hopper were found dead in their home on County Road 303 near Walnut on July 6, 2017.