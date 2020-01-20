Saturday, Jan. 25
St. Paul United Methodist Church will have a dedication ceremony of the LA Cummings Educational Center beginning at 1 p.m. with Bishop James E. Swanson, Sr.
Mt. Hebron TCDC meetings
Mt. Hebron TCDC will meet the first Saturday each month at 6:30 p.m.
Winter/Holiday hours for Tippah County Historical Museum
Beginning in December the Museum will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Monday. The week of Christmas the museum will be closed all week.
Ripley Park Commission offers services for seniors
Are you 50 years and older looking for activities and friendship? The Young at Heart and Golden Seniors are the program for you! The Young at Heart is a program located in the Ripley Park Gym that offers aerobics three times a week, walking, arts and crafts, Bunco and other games, and a monthly potluck luncheon. The cost of Young at Heart is $3 a month. The Golden Senior is another program offered by Ripley Park. The Golden Senior is a group seniors who will go on monthly trips. Some of their recent trips have included Eureka Springs, The Ark, and monthly local trips to the movies and restaurants. For more information call Kim Hellums at 837-6747.
Tippah County Republican Women’s Club to meet monthly
The Tippah County Republican Women’s Club will meet on a monthly basis in various parts of Tippah County in order to become involved, educated and united in its stands on government policies and officials. For more information, visit the Facebook page.
Tippah County Civitan Club raising funds
The Civitan Club in Tippah County is in the process of raising funds for a special needs school playground at Ripley Elementary School and a sensory room to be used at Ripley High School and Ripley Middle School. Anyone interesting in donating can mail Quess Hood, 105 Shane Dr., Ripley, MS 38663.
Tippah County Museum
The Tippah County Historical Museum admission is free. The museum operates by donation only. It is open Tuesday – Friday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. - noon. The gift shop is stocked with books by Tippah County authors and other interesting/unique items.
Historical Museum offering help with genealogical research
The Tip pah County Historical Museum is now offering genealogical research for the public. For information call 662-512-0099 during museum hours: Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. – noon.
Narcotics Anonymous to meet
Narcotics Anonymous will meet at County Line Baptist Church on Tuesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. For more information, call 731-803-3912, 662-672-0342 or 662-750-4127.
NEMCC offers free job training
Career Pathways at Northeast Mississippi Community College offers free job training in high-demand fields for clients with or without a high-school diploma. Clients earn national certifications and college credit as well as a high-school equivalency diploma (if necessary). Call Charlie Smart at 662-692-1507 for more information.
Veterans of Foreign War Post 6696 seeking members
Become a member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 6696. Interested veterans must bring a DD Form 214 to become a member and help keep the post alive. Post 6696 will help pay a lifetime membership. For more information contact Charles (Butch) Hudson at 662-223-6643 or 901-494-1186.
Dulcimer Guild to meet
The Tippah Dulcimer Guild meets every second and fourth Tuesday at the Ripley Public Library at 6 p.m.
Antioch TCDC meets first Saturday of every month
The Antioch TCDC has reorganized and will be having its regular monthly meetings on the first Saturday of every month at 10 am. at the Antioch M.B. Church. All members and prospective members are encouraged to attend.
The Good Samaritan Center needs donations
The Tippah County Good Samaritan Center is seeking volunteers and monetary donations and food items. Tippah Electric customers can now donate $1 each month on their monthly bill to the Good Samaritan Center. This money will be used to help people in an emergency with their electric bill. The Good Samaritan Center is a non-profit 501C organization. All donations are tax deductible.
Tippah County Veterans Service office to be in Walnut
The Tippah County Veterans Service Office will be at the Walnut City Hall on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 9 am. - 11 am. Services will be available to assist veterans and family members with any questions or assist with VA filings. No appointment is necessary. If you wish to make an appointment, call the Ripley office at 662-837-9214.
Walnut Fifty Plus and Fabulous to meet
Walnut Fifty Plus and Fabulous will meet the second Tuesday of each month at Harmony Baptist Church from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. with a potluck lunch. For more information, contact Linda at 870-814-7425.
Tippah County GOP to meet
The Tippah County GOP will meet the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. at the Trader's Restaurant. The County Chair is Ralph Skinner. For more information call 817-235-2995.
Terry Lee Blythe VFW Post 4881 meeting scheduled
The Terry Lee Blythe Post 4881 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars meets on the second Tuesday of each month at the VFW building in Ripley. Please call Commander Palmer Jones at 662-815-0496 with any questions.