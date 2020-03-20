As COVID-19 continues to spread through all our communities, the Southern Sentinel has closed its building to the public. This is for the safety of the local community and our employees.
Our business very much remains open, however, and we are available by phone to handle any an all questions or transactions you may need to conduct related to advertising, classifieds or circulation issues. Payments can be completed online or over the phone. Call 662-837-8111.
You can reach us by email as well.
Tina Campbell Meadows, editor, news: tina.campbell@journalinc.com
Tim Watson, general manager, advertising: tim.watson@journalinc.com
Dillon Barnes, sports: dillon.barnes@journalinc.com
Jessica Deaton, legals, classifieds, payments: jessica.deaton@journalinc.com