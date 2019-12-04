SHADY GROVE • Tippah County Sheriff's Department responded to a 9-1-1 call recently in which a man accidentally shot his girlfriend, according to Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey.
The shooting occurred at 41 County Road 431 in the Shady Grove community on Saturday, Nov. 23. When deputies arrived, the man said he was cleaning his gun when it accidentally went off.
The man's girlfriend was shot in the upper hip region and was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
After investigation, the Sheriff's Department concluded that the shooting was an accident.