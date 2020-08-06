RIPLEY • After just two days of school, South Tippah School District has confirmed six employees, and one student have tested positive for COVID-19.
"There are six positive cases among faculty and staff throughout the entire district, none of which we can confirm came from the school setting," said Superintendent Tony Elliott, who also tested positive for the virus earlier this week. "However, we are positive that some of the six came from outside the school setting and just happen to be employees of the school system."
Elliott said it is common practice for faculty and staff to see a doctor when they feel bad.
"No one wants to spread this virus, and everyone I have been involved with has been very, very cautious, and has done a great job of social distancing."
Elliott stresses that no one who has tested positive has come to school with a fever or exhibiting symptoms.
"These people had taken off before work and went and gotten tested," continued Elliott. "We do have one student who is positive. The student was positive before school started and has not walked through our doors this school year. However, I am counting that person as a positive case because they are a student of ours. But they haven't even been to school this year. We have only had two students who were running a fever, and they never got out of their parent's vehicle before they were sent home."
Elliott says several employees and students have been quarantined, and it has affected every campus in the school district.
"We knew that positive cases would take place among the children, faculty, and staff. However, when you look at these positive cases, they have mostly, or may have all, occurred outside of the school setting. You go to Walmart and the Walmart parking lot is full of people. You go to the grocery store and the parking lot is full of people. Traveling games are packed. I can guarantee that these places are not taking temperatures, etc. before people walk through the doors of those buildings. I know they can't do that and operate a business. However, everyone is blaming schools for positive cases of COVID-19. The schools in South Tippah are taking every precaution to make sure that these students and staff are safe. As Dr. Dobbs has said numerous times, you are much more likely to catch this virus from an uncontrolled setting than a controlled setting. Schools are very, very controlled settings," concluded Elliott.