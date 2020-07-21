The South Tippah School District Board of Trustees meet Monday, May 11, 2020 via Virtual meeting at 5:15 p.m. Members present were Tim Clark, Arnold Witt, Kerry Cockrell, David Duncan and Wayne Jumper. Other present were Tony Elliott, Assistant Superintendent and Price Elliott, Board Attorney.
The meeting was called to order by Board Chairman Tim Clark and commenced as an open meeting. The meeting was via teleconference and all votes taken were clearly audible to all members of the public body and to members of the public. The Invocation was led by Price Elliott. Tony Elliott led those in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America. David Duncan read the South Tippah School District Vision Statement, Mission Statement, and Belief Statement.
The May 11, 2020 South Tippah School District Meeting Agenda was approved on a motion by Wayne Jumper, seconded by Arnold Witt. Voting for the motion: David Duncan, Tim Clark, Kerry Cockrell, Wayne Jumper, & Arnold Witt. Voting against the motion: None. Absent and not voting: None.
There was no action taken on Agenda Item 6: Public Comments
The April 13, 2020 Regular Meeting Minutes, April 27, 2020 Special Meeting Minutes, & April 30, 2020 Special Meeting Minutes were approved on a motion by Arnold Witt and seconded by Kerry Cockrell. Voting for the motion: David Duncan, Tim Clark, Kerry Cockrell, Wayne Jumper, & Arnold Witt. Voting against the motion: None. Absent and not voting: None.
The Claims Docket, claims #87089- #87214, was approved on a motion by David
Duncan and seconded by Wayne Jumper. Voting for the motion: David Duncan, Tim Clark,
Kerry Cockrell, Wayne Jumper, & Arnold Witt. Voting against the motion: None. Absent and not voting: None.
The Financial Statements were approved on a motion by Arnold Witt, seconded by David Duncan. Voting for the motion: David Duncan, Tim Clark, Kerry Cockrell, Wayne Jumper, & Arnold Witt. Voting against the motion: None. Absent and not voting: None.
Wayne Jumper made the motion to accept the resignation of the followed licensed personnel: Kate Hathorn, Ripley Elementary; Jamey Wright, Ripley Middle School Principal; Mark Neaves, Ripley Middle; Teny Foley, Technology Coordinator, & Tony Elliott, Tippah Career & Technology Center Director and as Assistant Superintendent. Kerry Cockrell seconded the motion. Voting for the motion: David Duncan, Tim Clark, Keny Cockrell, Wayne Jumper, & Arnold Witt. Voting against the motion: None. Absent and not voting: None.
David Duncan made the motion to employ the following licensed personnel for SY20-21:
Ripley High School
Rob Allen, Teacher/Coach TJ Seago, Teacher/Coach Clint Faust, Teacher/Coach
District Office
Clint Stroupe, Technology Coordinator @ $70,000
Kerry Cockrell seconded the motion. Voting for the motion: David Duncan, Tim Clark, Kerry Cockrell, Wayne Jumper, & Arnold Witt. Voting against the motion: None. Absent and not voting: None.
Kerry Cockrell made the motion to employ the following non-licensed personnel for SY20-21:
Blue Mountain School
Joanna Fowler, Secretary Maxine Stark, Secretary Jackie McKenzie, Custodian Jimmie Walker, Custodian
Pine Grove School
April Bullock, Receptionist Amanda Childs, Bookkeeper Joni Bullock, Pre-K Teacher Linsey Cissom, Pre-K Teacher Rickey Hatcher, Custodian Johnny Parks, Custodian Amanda Wright, Custodian
Ripley Elementary School
Janie Campbell, Secretary Carol Ormon, Secretary Clinton Pannell, Custodian Steven Barkley, Custodian Lamont Peterson, Custodian
Ripley High School
Barbara Bullock, Secretary
Ken Cooper, Custodian
Johnny Montgomery, Custodian Rufus Crum, Part-time Custodian
Ripley Middle School
Kim Benson, Secretary Cheryl Johnson, Custodian Scotty Kuhl, Custodian David Rogers, Custodian
Tippah Career & Technology Center
Savannah Cummings, Secretary (IO months)
Pre-Kindergarten
Debbie Stephens, Pre-K Teacher Myra Simmons, Pre-K Teacher Channing Wright, Custodian Carla Gaillard, Secretary
Cafeteria
Lisa Barnes, Worker (7 hours) Rebecca Bellew, Worker (7 hours) Angie Boyd, Worker (7 hours) Geraldine Canuth, Worker (5 hours) Lora Cox, Worker (7 hours)
Betty Crook, Worker (7 hours) Victoria Edgeston, Worker (6 hours) Amber Graves, Worker (6.5 hours) Brandi Hill, Worker (6.5 hours) Melissa Hood, Manager
Chris Ann Hoyle, Worker (7 hours) Pam Jobe, Worker (7 hours)
Helen Johnson, Worker (7 hours) Renecia Jolly, Worker (7 hours) Donna Mauney, Worker (7 hours) Sherry McDonald, Worker (5 hours) Brenda Miller, Worker (7 hours) Shelia Mullikin, Worker (7 hours) LaQuinda Pace, Worker (7 hours) Carolyn Robbins, Worker (7 hours) Nettie Rutherford, Worker (7 hours) Kathy Smith, Worker (7 hours) Linda Smith, Manager
Paula Studdard, Manager
Ruby Tate, Worker (7 hours) Catherine Triplett, Manager
Lou Vance, Worker (7 hours) Teresa Waldon, Worker (7 hours) Brenda Wammack, Worker ( 5 hours) Kaila Doyle, Worker (5 hours) Boyce Wilbanks, Worker (7 hours)
Bus Shop: Robert Lovett, Bus Driver; Sheri McDowell, Bus Driver; Greg Yates, Bus Driver; Mitch Bennett, Bus Driver; Joe Dan Roberts, Bus Driver; Joseph Smithey, Bus Driver; Liza Pannell, Bus Driver; Chris Shinall, Bus Driver; Justin Jordan, Bus Driver (1/2 Route) Lane Finley, Bus Driver; Nancy Bailey, Bus Driver; Titus Tyer, Bus Driver, Donald Brock, Bus Driver; Hannah Patten, Bus Driver (1/2 Route) Rita Witt, Bus Driver; Carla Cole, Bus Driver; Kevin Williams, Bus Driver; Dana Horton, Bus Driver; Byron Ledbetter, Bus Driver; Bonnie Rowland, Bus Driver; Raiford Bullock, Bus Driver; Carol Cooper, Bus Driver; Keith Fox, Bus Driver; Linda Moffitt, Bus Driver (1/2 Route); Jon Grisham, Bus Driver (1 /2 Route); Kelly Ward, Bus Driver; Scott White, Bus Driver; Donnie Grant, Bus Driver; Penny Hill, Bus Driver; Paula Johnson, Bus Driver; Jason Scott, Bus Driver; Bruce Alt, Bus Driver; Molly Palmer, Bus Driver; Jim Miller, Bus Driver; Mike Kent, Bus Driver; Glen Michael, Bus Driver; Vivian Hall, Bus Driver; Allen Lenee, Bus Driver; Kym Reno, Bus Driver; Mike Hill, Bus Driver (Reg. Route & Vo-Tech); Anita Lindsey, Bus Driver (Reg. Route & Vo-Tech) Ronnie Huddleston, Bus Driver (Reg. Route & Vo-Tech) Phyllis Russell, Special Needs Monitor; Jackie Hall, Special Needs Monitor; Alma Nance, Special Needs Monitor; Becky Lenee, Special Needs Monitor;
Earline Benefield, Special Needs Monitor; Judy Hopper, Special Needs Monitor; Ricky Dobbs, Bus Shop Foreman; Eddie Sides, Bus Shop Mechanic; Chris Robbins, Permanent Sub Driver
The motion was seconded by Arnold Witt. Voting for the motion: David Duncan, Tim Clark, Kerry Cockrell, Wayne Jumper, & Arnold Witt. Voting against the motion: None. Absent and not voting: None.
David Duncan made the motion to approve the COVID-19 Extension Request for the following licensed personnel for SY20-21: Regina Chills, Blue Mountain; Anissa Yancey, Blue Mountain; Lynda Akins, Pine Grove; & Sean Akins, Ripley High. The motion was seconded by Kerry Cockrell. Voting for the motion: David Duncan, Tim Clark, Kerry Cockrell, Wayne Jumper, & Arnold Witt. Voting against the motion: None. Absent and not voting: None.
David Duncan made the motion to approve the purchase of the City of Ripley Gym. The
motion was seconded by Kerry Cockrell. Voting for the motion: David Duncan, Tim Clark,
Kerry Cockrell, Wayne Jumper, & Arnold Witt. Voting against the motion: None. Absent and
not voting: None.
Kerry Cockrell made the motion to approve the Superintendent’s Contract. The term of employment will commence on July 1, 2020 and conclude on June 30, 2024 for an annual salary of $115,000.00. Wayne Jumper seconded the motion. Voting for the motion: David Duncan, Tim Clark, Kerry Cockrell, Wayne Jumper, & Arnold Witt. Voting against the motion: None. Absent and not voting: None.
Wayne Jumper made the motion to approve New Board Policy DJEIB: Acceptance of Gifts from Vendors or Suppliers. The motion was seconded by Arnold Witt. Voting for the motion: David Duncan, Tim Clark, Kerry Cockrell, Wayne Jumper, & Arnold Witt. Voting against the motion: None. Absent and not voting: None.
David Duncan made the motion to approve New Board Policy JGCAA: Human Trafficking. Wayne Jumper seconded the motion. Voting for the motion: David Duncan, Tim Clark, Kerry Cockrell, Wayne Jumper, & Arnold Witt. Voting against the motion: None. Absent and not voting: None.
Arnold Witt made the motion to approve the revisions to the following Board Policies: JDDA, JDG, JGCD, JGCD-R, JS, & DFA. David Duncan seconded the motion. Voting for the motion: David Duncan, Tim Clark, Kerry Cockrell, Wayne Jumper, & Arnold Witt. Voting against the motion: None. Absent and not voting: None.
David Duncan made the motion to approve the Board Policy Review of Section D: Finances. The motion was seconded by Kerry Cockrell. Voting for the motion: David Duncan, Tim Clark, Kerry Coclaell, Wayne Jumper, & Arnold Witt. Voting against the motion: None. Absent and not voting: None.
There was no action taken on Agenda Item 21: Deletions or Additions to Annual Agenda Calendar.
There being no further action to come before the Board, Chairman Clark entertained a motion to adjourn. On a motion made by Kerry Cockrell, seconded by Wayne Jumper, and unanimously approved by the affirmative vote of all Board Members present: Tim Clark, Arnold Witt, David Duncan, Wayne Jumper, and Kerry Cockrell, the Board adjourned until the next regular meeting of the South Tippah School District Board to be held at 5:15 o’clock p.m., on the 16th day of June, 2020, at the Oscar Shannon Building, at 410 Greenlee Street, Ripley, Mississippi.
ORDERED, ADOPTED, and RESOLVED, this the 11th day of May 2020.
Chairman, South Tippah School Board
Secretary, South Tippah School Board