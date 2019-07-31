RIPLEY – South Tippah School District is currently conducting a sale of surplus property. The district is accepted sealed bids for the items until Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. at the school district’s office.
The items up for bid are a 12x56 trailer (poor condition, as it), 2008 Kubota RTV900 (2,600 hours in poor condition, as it) and a 2007 White GMC Yukon (parts on, cannot be titled, as is).
Anyone interested in purchasing the above trailer should contact a Twila Goolsby at South Tippah Schools Pre-K at 662-837-3030 and 662-587-9744 for more information.
Anyone interested in purchasing the 2008 Kubota RTV900 should contact Brad Pounders at Pine Grove School at 662- 837-7789 for more information..
Anyone interested in purchasing the 2007 White GMC Yukon should contact Tony Elliott at Tippah Career & Technology Center at 662-837-9798 for more information.
The board reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids, waive informalities,and to award the bids in the best interest of the school district.