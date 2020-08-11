RIPLEY • Beginning Monday, Aug. 17, South Tippah School District will begin an A/B hybrid schedule. During this schedule, students will attend on campus classes every other day according to last name. The schedule will be effective through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.
Group A students will be students whose last name begins with letters A-J. These students will come to school on the following days: Aug. Aug. 17, Aug. 19, Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, Aug. 31, Sept. 2 and Sep 4.
Group B students will be students whose last name begins with letters K-Z. These students will come to school on the following days: Aug. Aug. 18, Aug. 20, Aug. 24, Aug. 26, Aug. 28, Sept. 1 and Sept. 3.
Both groups will have assignments through paper packets, Canvas, or emailed work that must be completed on days when face to face instruction is not taking place.
In an effort to have siblings attend school on the same day, South Tippah School District will use the last name of the oldest student in the household to determine group placement.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this hybrid schedule will cause the South Tippah Community; however, we feel that operating at close to 50 percent occupancy through Labor Day will help to ensure that social distancing guidelines are met," said South Tippah Superintendent Tony Elliott. "Beginning Sept. 8, South Tippah will begin the traditional school setting. If you have any questions, please call your child’s home school. Please remember that these plans are fluid and may change. The community will be notified of any changes immediately."