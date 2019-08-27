For the third-consecutive year, the Southern Sentinel’s college football picker contest is back. In the Tailgate Tackles contest, 10 college football games will be listed. Entrants will pick their choice to win each of the 10 games, write their pick on the entry form on the page and return it to the Southern Sentinel.
This year’s Tailgate Tackles’ sponsor, Food Giant, will give the entrant who correctly picks the greatest number of games each week a $100 gift card. Complete rules and regulations are below.
Need help picking the winners? Our college football pickers can help. Ten members of the community are listed on the page with their expert picks to win the games. This year’s pickers are: Food Giant North Manager Adam Fowler; Foster's Cosmetology and Barber College owner, Allen Christmas; Ripley Football Coach Sam Hathorn; Falkner Football Coach Ty Priest; Walnut Football Coach John Meeks; Ripley Park Director Jeremy Tidwell; Blue Mountain College Sports Information Director Brett Fowler; Duncan's Pharmacy owner, Jim Jackson; Ripley High School Radio Commentator Michael Harrison; and the Southern Sentinel Sports Writer Dillon Barnes.
Here’s how to play the game:
Anyone may enter except employees of the Southern Sentinel and their family members. You may submit only one entry per person per week. All entries must be submitted on OFFICAL ENTRY FORMS. Copies will not be accepted.
In each Food Giant special one the page, you will find one football game that will be played the week of publication of the contest. Print the name of the team you predict will win each game in the place provided on the official entry form.
The winning entrant will be the one accurately predicting the winner in the greatest number of games. In the event of a tie, the winning entrant will be determined by drawing.
The author of the winning entry each week will win $100 in groceries from Food Giant.
Fill out the entry form completely. Entries will be accepted at the Southern Sentinel office, 1701 City Ave. North, P.O. Box 558, Ripley, MS 38663 no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday or at our new drop-off location, Duncan's Pharmacy in Walnut by Friday at 3 p.m., following publication of the contest. No postage due entries will be accepted. We encourage entrants to drop entries by the Sentinel office or at Duncan's Pharmacy in person to avoid delays with the Post Office. All entries are the property of the Southern Sentinel. The decision of the judge is final.
Those wishing to enter the contest can look for the games and entry form on page 13A of this week’s Sentinel.