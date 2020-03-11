RIPLEY • Next week there will be more Benton County coverage in the Southern Sentinel.
The Sentinel and its sister paper the Southern Advocate will merge into one paper on Wednesday, March 18. The newly combined paper will keep the Southern Sentinel name and continue to provide the same Tippah County coverage that readers have come to expect while adding news and sports from Benton County.
Both Tippah and Benton County have a long history of being closely connected. In fact, most of Benton County was part of Tippah County before July 1870 and the people and communities still have strong ties. Often stories that affect one county will affect the other, whether it be a story about Tippah Electric offering broadband service to its customers, an accomplishment by a Lamar resident who works in Tippah County, or a feature on the traveling Vietnam Memorial that is in Ashland this week.
The same staff has produced both the Sentinel and Advocate for over 20 years and the combination of the two papers is just one step in helping expand our local news coverage. With the new paper, the staff will have one extra day (which was previously used for layout and editing a second paper, along with all the other technical and time-consuming aspects that go into producing and printing the paper) to devote to gathering the news and covering the stories that are important to you.
"Readers are going to see great things with the new Southern Sentinel," said General Manager Tim Watson. "We will be providing a bigger and better paper to Tippah and Benton County. There will be more news, more sports, more photos and more human interest features. This will allow both counties to be aware of events that are happening in their surrounding communities."
How will the combination of the two papers affect customers?
If you currently subscribe to the Southern Advocate, you will be converted to a Southern Sentinel subscriber and the remaining weeks on your account will be transferred to the Sentinel. If you subscribe to both papers, your Advocate subscription will stop and the remaining balance will be added to the end of your Sentinel subscription. When your subscription expires, a renewal card will be mailed for the Southern Sentinel. All Southern Advocate racks will be converted to the Southern Sentinel on Wednesday, March 18. Individual papers will cost 75 cents each.
"It is our hope that this merger will increase participation in local festivals, help businesses gain more patrons, and help our readers to become aware of all the great things that are available to residents in both counties," concluded Watson.
If you have questions about the Southern Advocate/Southern Sentinel merger call 662-837-8111. If you have a story you would like to see in the Southern Sentinel, email tina.campbell@journalinc.com.