RIPLEY • Concerned citizens asked the City of Ripley for help with parking and traffic issues at the board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Lori Storey addressed the board on the traffic conditions on Hazel Road. She said she lives in a curve and has had problems backing out of her driveway. People drive too fast down the road and that there have been several wrecks in her driveway and one car ran off the road and stopped just short of the bricks on her house.
Both Mayor Chris Marsalis and Alderman Homer Richardson said that the city has plans to put speed bumps on Hazel Road.
Marsalis said the speed bumps should be installed in the next few days.
Lillie Dortch, representing Ripley Second Baptist Church, said that the church has a parking issue that needs to be resolved. People park on the street behind their cars during services and it is a safety hazard. Dortch said that one Sunday a lady got sick and could not get out.
Ripley Mayor Chris Marsalis said that the church owns land that the city gave to them that would be good for a parking area. He said that the city could build a connection from the road to the property but the church would be responsible for paving the parking lot.
Other business conducted at the board meeting includes:
• Approved the hire of Scottie Weaver for Street Department Employee.
• Accepted Norwall Properties, LLC property.
• Accepted quotes for replacing Biltrite’s meter set.
• Approved Tim Windham to attend S.E.R.T (School Resource Officer training).
• Approved Kathi Watson to attend Municipal Court Clerk Conference.
• Approved to change/advertise September regular board meeting to Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.
• Approved to set/advertise hearing for the 2019-2020 budget at the September regular board meeting.
• Approved property insurance (renewal) and to pay invoice.
• Approved ADS78 ( Assurances Relating to Real Property Acquisition) for the COR Storm Water Project.
• Approved the purchase of Ripley Middle School sign for $50.
• Approval the purchase of Ripley High School Football Boosters full page at $135.
• Approved to close Hospital Street contingent upon approval of final construction documents for new Tippah County Hospital facility.
• Approved the relocation of city utilities (gas, water, sewer) contingent upon approval of final construction documents for new Tippah County Hospital facility for an amount not to exceed $250,000.
• Approved the declaration of surplus in the City of Ripley Water Fund in the amount of $250,000.
• Approved the transfer $250,000 from City of Ripley Water Fund to City of Ripley Sewer Fund to assist in operating the discharge monitoring system until the facility is fully functional.
• Approved to advertise for the Antioch Water Project
• Discussed the Sourcewell Agreement.
• Approved the Women in Medicine sponsorship. Dr. Dwalia South will be honored by the group.
The next board meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.