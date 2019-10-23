RIPLEY • It’s time for the annual Spirit of Ripley Festival and Chili Cook-off again! It will be held Thursday, Oct.24, on the square in downtown Ripley.
To get things started, the Ripley Main Street Association will be serving a chili lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A bowl of chili with all the fixings and a drink will be $5, and caramel apples will be $3. For groups of 10 or more, free delivery is available; just contact the Main Street office by phone, email, or Facebook to order. During lunch, entertainment will be provided by Tatum Shappley.
The festival will begin at 5:30 p.m. with all the activities starting at 6 p.m. Studio A will be performing while the Movie on the Green starts and the Cornhole Tournament takes place. For the tournament, there’s a $25 entry fee for each team, but whoever gets first place will get half the pot.
The costume contest will be a little different this year – instead of the children going out as their names are called, they will parade around the square together. The entry fee is $2; pre-register online or register early at the festival so you don’t miss this fun event, which starts at 6:45 p.m.
At 7:45 p.m., the chili and spirit winners will be announced, and then the evening will conclude with a pep rally led by Ripley High School at 8 p.m.
Elizabeth Behm, director of the Main Street Association, said she enjoys “seeing the community come together” for a night of family-friendly activities.