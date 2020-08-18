ASHLAND • The state auditor’s office claims that Benton County School District Superintendent LaKimberly Gallager-Hobson has this year received approximately $30,500 in salary overpayments.
In an Aug. 10 letter, the office of State Auditor Shad White demanded that Gallager-Hobson repay about $34,574, an amount that includes the alleged overpayments, interest and investigative fees.
Gallager-Hobson denied intentional wrongdoing and said she plans to repay every penny of any overpayment. The superintendent said she has asked the auditor's office for an explanation of the overpayments but has not received a return phone call.
“I am beyond floored right now,” Gallager-Hobson said Monday morning. “To say I'm hurt is an understatement, to be accused of taking something from the very children that I so adore. I have nothing to hide. Absolutely nothing. The only thing I did wrong was trusting the Benton County School Board and the board attorney. That's how I feel.”
A spokesperson for the state auditor said that from January to June of this year, Gagllager-Hobson was paid performance incentives that she was not yet eligible to receive.
"She received a demand because she is the one who has the money," said Logan Reeves, spokesperson for the auditor's office.
Gallager-Hobson has only been superintendent since January 2020, but is not new to the district. She previously served as the district’s assistant superintendent as well as the district’s curriculum coordinator and as a principal at Ashland High School within the district.
Gallager-Hobson was one of 13 applicants to apply for the district's top position last year after former superintendent Steve Bostick announced his retirement. Of those 13 applicants, only Gallager-Hobson and two others were qualified to hold the position. At the time of her application, she was serving as assistant superintendent and curriculum coordinator for the district and taking home an annual salary of $85,000, according to documents Gallager-Hobson provided.
According to Gallager-Hobson, she and the school board have wrangled over her salary nearly since she was hired.
When she accepted the position of superintendent, Gallager-Hobson said she requested a salary of $150,000. She told the school board she would personally manage the responsibilities normally delegated to a curriculum coordinator, saving the county money. She felt the additional responsibilities would justify a higher salary.
“When I interviewed for the position, I actually stated to the school board that I would not be hiring a curriculum person,” Gallager-Hobson said. “Most superintendents have a person that does curriculum. We do not. I still do all curriculum for Benton County Schools as the superintendent.”
The district refused her salary request, and she then told them she would be willing to take $115,000. Bostick, the previous superintendent, made $104,000 annually.
According to Gallager-Hobson, the school board did not initially make a decision regarding her salary. She said the board didn’t notify her of what the position would pay until she was first presented with a contract in December.
Gallager-Hobson said the contract she ultimately signed stated her salary was for $115,000. Gallager-Hobson made available a signed copy of her contract, which does state that the superintendent will be paid $115,000, beginning Jan. 1, 2020.
Shortly after signing the contract, Gallager-Hobson said former Benton County School Board President Betty Page contacted her regarding her previous contract with the school district, signed in May 2019, for her position as assistant superintendent at an annual salary of $85,000.
“She told me, ‘We've had a special called board meeting and we're going to pay you out of your contract,’” Gallager-Hobson said. “At that point, I was pleasantly floored.”
Gallager-Hobson said she is not sure what the board president meant by “pay you out of your contract.”
Efforts to reach the current and the most recent school board president for comment were not successful.
Questions about the superintendent’s salary did not end when she signed her contract.
On Friday, Jan. 10, just three days into her new position, Gallager-Hobson received an email from the board attorney asking what her salary was supposed to be so that it could be presented to the school board for approval.
“The business manager has questions, and I’m not sure what needs to be done either, in order to pass inspection with the auditors, etcetera,” Lori Whaley Shaw wrote. “Of course, we must always be legal.”
According to copies of the emails Gallager-Hobson provided to the Southern Sentinel, she responded the following Monday, July 13, stating, “At this point, it would probably be better that I remain out of this situation. Please feel free to communicate any information to me in writing so that I can document for future reference.”
In a followup email to the school board, sent that same Monday just minutes after the first, Gallager-Hobson stated that she understood she was to be paid $87,500 from January to June 2020, with her salary increasing to $115,000 in July, even though that is not what is reflected within the contract provided by Gallager-Hobson.
“If this information is NOT correct, I ask to be notified in writing immediately,” Gallager-Hobson wrote in the email.
Gallager-Hobson said she received no more correspondence about her salary and did not know anything was wrong until the state auditor visited the school district office in June to investigate.
According to the documents Gallager-Hobson provided, the superintendent filed an official grievance with the school board on June 22, claiming harassment and discrimination.
“Three days after I gave them a grievance request, my check was garnished,” Gallager-Hobson said. “No one told me anything. I'm still yet waiting to hear why. I didn't know you could touch somebody's payroll without telling them.”
Gallager-Hobson claims one school board member has been spreading unjustified rumors about her throughout the county. She believes she has done nothing wrong and has been misled by members of the school board.
“I'm being forced to pay the price of their decisions,” she said. “This is my career. I've worked for over 20 years for what I have right now. My passion is to help children. I would never have taken anything from anybody had I known. Why would I question an attorney who's actually been in this district and school board members who've been doing this for years? Why would I not trust them? I'm just an employee. I'm not the employer. Why are we not holding people responsible that actually made this mistake instead of slandering my name?”
Gallager-Hobson said she will not step down from her position and that she will reimburse the salary overpayment in full.
"I hate the confusion. I truly hate that this did not happen later in my tenure, but it all started after I had only been on the job three days," Gallager-Hobson said. "I know that people look at me and they assume that I have all of this wealth of knowledge but my knowledge base is for children, not finance. I'm not a business manager. I don't apologize for not being a business manager, because my gift is working directly with children, not with money."
Caleb Bedillion contributed to this report.