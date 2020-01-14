JACKSON • District 4 Rep. Jody Steverson was appointed Vice Chairman of the Mississippi House Ways & Means Committee last week. The Ways & Means Committee plays an important part in funding for infrastructure and local cities, counties, colleges and universities
“I am honored to serve as Vice Chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee alongside my friend and Ways & Means Chairman Trey Lamar,” said Steverson. “Thank you to Speaker Philip Gunn for this appointment.”
The Ways & Means Committee has jurisdiction over all taxation and other revenue-raising measures for the State of Mississippi. Because the raising of revenue is vital to carrying out governmental operations, such a committee is tasked with finding the ways and means with which to raise that revenue. This committee works very closely with state agencies and local elected officials to address major capital expenditures across the state including at our public colleges and universities. The Ways & Means Committee is also critical to addressing infrastructure in the State.
“I look forward to working with state agency directors, local elected officials, Governor-Elect Tate Reeves and Lt. Governor-Elect Delbert Hosemann to identify funding priorities over these next four years. I’m honored to serve as a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives on behalf of the people of Tippah and Alcorn counties,” concluded Steverson.