The South Tippah District School Board met on Tuesday,Sept. 15 at the Oscar Shannon Building for their regularly scheduled meeting. All board members were present: Tim Clark, Kerry Cockrell, David Duncan, Wayne Jumper and Arnold Witt. Also attending were Board Attorney Price Elliott, Superintendent Tony Elliott, Assistant Superintendent Twila Goolsby and Business Manager Clint Stubbs.
The board recognized Blue Mountain High School history instructor Brent Grisham for being named the Mississippi History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute for American History. Grisham was presented a certificate signed by all board members and Elliott. Blue Mountain Principal Kelly Gates reported to the board some of Grisham’s additional responsibilities and accomplishments.
Superintendent Elliott informed the board all students in the district will have the option to eat breakfast and lunch without being charged. This will continue for the remainder of the calendar year. Elliott also informed the board the district has ordered additional electronic devices for district students and faculty to assist with instruction for the year. The district’s pre-kindergarten through first grade students will receive iPads. Grades 2 through 12 have access to Chromebooks and Mac laptops have been issued to district faculty.
Elliott updated the board on the known cases of COVID-19 in the district. There have been approximately 60 students in the district who were quarantined due to coming in known contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. A large number of those quarantined were from one school where two students and two staff tested positive for the virus.
The board approved a change to the existing policy for students who are tested for gifted education services. Going forward students who are recommended to be tested for gifted education will have one test administered and paid for by the district. If the student does not make a qualifying score and wishes to retest, the student’s family would be responsible for the cost of the additional test administration unless there is a reason the first test results may be invalid. This change passed unanimously.