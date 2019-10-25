RIPLEY - The Tippah County Sheriff’s Department has arrested several people for crimes against children this week.

Donald Eric Page Jr, 36, was arrested and charged with lustful touching of a child on Monday, Oct. 21. He is out of jail on a $20,000 property bond.

Bobbie Doss. 37, was arrested on a capias warrant for child neglect on Tuesday, Oct. 22. She is charged with two counts of child endangerment. She is out of jail on a $7,000 bond.

Joshua Nicholas Smith, 28, was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment on Wednesday, Oct. 23. He is out of jail on a $20,000 bond.

Tracey A. Crum, 52, of Walnut was arrested on a capias warrant for child endangerment and Wednesday, Oct. 23. She is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

Katlyn Gross, 18, of Falkner was arrested on a capias warrant for child endangerment on Thursday, Oct. 24. She is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

Kayla Orman Vick, 30, of Fulton was arrested on a capias warrant for two counts of felony child abuse on Thursday, Oct. 24. She is being held at the Tippah County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

