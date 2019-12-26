RIPLEY • The Tippah County Sheriff's Department arrested four people this past weekend on methamphetamine charges, according to Narcotics Investigator Tommy Mason.
On Friday, Dec. 20, Wiley Zachery Carroll, 52, of Ripley was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had a warrant for aggravated assault and was out on bond for false pretenses. He is currently being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $5,000 Circuit Court bond, a $500 Justice Court Bond and a $1,000 Ripley bond.
Travis Durriel Johnson, 42, of Ripley was arrested on Friday, Dec. 20 for driving while license suspended/revoked, no insurance, and possession of methamphetamine. He was out on probation at the time. He is currently being held in the Tippah County Jail on a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections, a $1937.75 Justice cash bond, a $1,250 Justice Court bond, and a $5,000 Circuit Court bond.
On Sunday, Dec. 22, Stacey Luna Watkins, 47, of New Albany was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is out of jail on a $5,000 Circuit Court bond and a $1,750 Justice Court bond.
William Douglas Simmons, 48, of New Albany was arrested on Friday, Jan. 22 for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was out on probation at the time. He is currently being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $5,000 Circuit Court bond, a $750 Justice Court bond, and a hold for MDOC.