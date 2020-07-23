WALNUT • Tippah County Sheriff's Department arrested a Tennessee man on meth charges during a traffic stop in Walnut recently.
On Tuesday, July 14, Walter Allen Knight, 38, of Pinson, Tennessee was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of paraphernalia, switched tag, and no insurance.
Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey said Knight is out of the Tippah County Jail on a $5,350 circuit court bond and a $1,000 justice court bond but was released to McNairy County, Tennessee where he had warrants for his arrest.