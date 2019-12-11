“A lot of people in Tippah County wouldn’t believe this, but we have people in Tippah who don’t eat every night.”
Carlos Langston, who has worked with the Tippah County Good Samaritan Center for nine years, says that there is a great need for their services. The Good Samaritan Center has two branches, one in Ripley and one in Walnut, which serve a combined total of nearly 600 families every month. Langston said last year, they distributed about $800,000 worth of food. “That’s why we’re here, to help fill that need,” he said.
That food comes from three sources, he said: the Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis, the food USDA provides to each state, and donations from local individuals and groups. Many schools and businesses around the county have food drives; he said the Falkner Beta Club brought about 500 pounds of food that morning.
If anyone would like to donate food, they can just stop by the Center on Monday mornings to drop it off. For those who would like to volunteer their time, he said to show up between 9:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mondays and “say ‘I want to help,’ and we’ll put you to work. And we’ll teach you what you need to know; it’s really simple.” The only skill necessary is being able to lift a few pounds, because the boxes can weigh up to 30 pounds. He said people of all ages help out, but it’s probably best if children are at 14-15 years old, due to the lifting involved.
Clients have to go through an interview process to ensure that they qualify to receive the help. Once they get approved, Langston said, “Our process here is different from most of the food banks. Most food banks prepare a box of food – one size fits all. So, whether you’ve got a family of one person or a family of eight people, you get the same box of food. We don’t do that. We prepare a box of food ... based on the number of people in the family.” Clients can come once a month to receive their food. Langston said it’s also a faith-based organization, so they can meet people’s spiritual needs as well as their physical needs. It’s not required, but if anyone expresses an interest, he said they will share Christ with them.
To add a special touch to the holidays, the Good Samaritan Center is giving out to established clients a small ham for Christmas. They also gave away a turkey breast at Thanksgiving. He said the project wouldn’t be possible without the generous donors in Tippah County. “This community donated $6,000 dollars to buy turkey breasts for each one of our clients in Tippah county.”
The whole operation depends on volunteers, Langston said. “Nobody gets paid here, there’s no money that goes to anything except buying food and keeping the building operating.”
He said there are also a lot of volunteers who keep coming back. “We have a lot of dedicated volunteers. We’ve got lots of really dedicated, good volunteers, who put in a lot of work for us and help the people of the county.”
He said the work not only benefits the people receiving the food, but also the ones handing it out. “Well, you go home at night absolutely whipped. We will serve probably 120 families today – this morning we gave out 5,033 pounds of food,” which had to be brought into the building, sorted and put on shelves, then taken back off the shelves and loaded into boxes. “That means that 5,000 pounds had to be moved about five times. Tonight, nobody will have to rock me to sleep,” he laughed.
“But I don’t ever sit there and think, ‘Man, I wish I could have helped somebody today,’ because I did... I’m not rich, not even close. But I have enough, and it’s a way for me to give back some of that blessing I’ve received. And I firmly believe that God has blessed me ‘way more than I deserve. I know that.”
The Center says that due to insufficient availability of food this fall from The Mid-South Food Bank they have had to buy food from local sources. As a result, they are spending considerably more than anticipated for food.
If you you would like to give a monetary donation to the Good Samaritan Center, check or money order to:
Tippah County Good Samaritan Center
P.O. Box 76
Ripley, MS 38663
Or drop off food or money at 113 Bails Road in Ripley, across from Ripley Elementary School. They are openeach Monday 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 pm. Call 662-587-2063 for more information or to schedule a more convenient drop off time.