2019 was a busy year! Mississippi’s statewide, regional, county and legislative elections were front and center for nearly half of the year. Leading up to the general election, North Mississippi was proud to welcome President Trump and the Mississippi Gulf Coast welcomed Vice President Pence for an election-eve rally. Voter turnout was strong in Tippah and Alcorn counties in the primary and general elections. I was fortunate to run for re-election to the Mississippi House of Representatives unopposed in 2019. Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your voice at the State Capitol.
As we prepare to kick-off the 2020 Legislative Session next week, I am reminded of some of our community’s many accomplishments over the past 4 years. We’ve secured approximately $5.4 million in funding for roads, bridges and local infrastructure. With our unemployment at only 5 percent, Tippah County has seen continued decline in its unemployment numbers. We’ve experienced strong job growth and business expansion adding 800 new jobs to the workforce, 90 percent of those jobs being full-time positions. Northeast Mississippi Community College broke ground on a new campus in Ripley offering more career and technical training for our citizens.
As I prepare to return to the State Capitol on January 7, Representative Philip Gunn is expected to be re-elected as Speaker of the House and Representative Jason White is expected to assume the position of Pro Tem, the number two leader in the House. I, along with the other 121 members of the House of Representatives, will be sworn in on Tuesday, January 7 at noon.
With new leadership under Lt. Governor-Elect Delbert Hosemann in the Mississippi Senate, taxpayers can expect a healthy and robust debate on major policy issues such as increased pay for our hardworking teachers, infrastructure funding and how to support our rural hospitals across the State. I look forward to working with Speaker Gunn and Lt. Governor-Elect Hosemann to find solutions to some of Mississippi’s greatest challenges.
If you plan to visit Jackson and your State Capitol this Spring, please be sure and let me know. I always enjoy seeing a familiar face while working in Jackson and want to ensure your trip to the Capitol is an unforgettable experience. Staff at the Capitol can also help arrange tours of the building for individuals and groups. You may email me at jsteverson@house.ms.gov, call me at 662-837-0194, (601)359-3457 or message me on Twitter and Facebook.
Lastly, please pray for me and the other legislators as we make decisions that will affect all Mississippians. Please contact me if I can help you, or if you have a question/comment concerning any legislation. I thank you for allowing me the honor to represent you in the Mississippi House of Representatives.