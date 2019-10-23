RIPLEY • A third person has been arrested in connection with a burglary that occurred on MS 4 East in Ripley on Sunday, Oct. 13.
According to Tippah County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey, Kenny Hopkins, 47, of Falkner was arrested on Monday, Oct. 21 by Tippah County Investigators and charged with burglary of a dwelling.
Tony Waldon, 42, of Walnut and Jennifer Lynn Graves, 42, of Ripley were arrested and charged with the same burglary earlier this month.
Some items recovered or still missing from the burglary include a horse saddle, guns, bullets, jewelry boxes and power saws.
Hopkins is being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $5,000 circuit court bond and a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections because he was on house arrest at the time of the incident.