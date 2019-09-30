RIPLEY - A third man has been sentenced after entering guilty pleas in the 2017 shooting deaths of Paul Joel Koster and Ayla Roxanne Hopper.
Thomas "T.J." Hamer, of Bolivar, Tennessee, had been charged with two counts of capital murder but pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter on Thursday, Sept. 19 in Circuit Court in Oxford. He was sentenced to 20 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections on both counts to run consecutively, with 10 years suspended. He will serve a total of 30 years.
Hamer was 17 years old at the time of the shootings.
Kedarius Hamer and Nakero Hamer were also charged with capital murder in the shootings and found guilty earlier this year. They were sentenced to life in prison without parole. Another man, Terrenz Mason, of Michigan City, was charged with accessory after the fact. Mason's trial date is unknown at this time.
Koster and Hopper were found dead in their home on County Road 303 near Walnut on July 6, 2017.