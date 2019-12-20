RIPLEY • Three men were arrested after two vehicles were stolen from a property in Walnut.
According to Tippah County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey, Frank Scott Baxter, 48, of Corinth, Shawn Michael Crist, 34, of Ripley, and James Wallis Lewis, 27, of Ripley were arrested and charged with grand larceny on Thursday, Dec 19.
The three allegedly took a Dodge Durango and a Nissan Altima from a property on County Road 353 in Walnut on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
All three were caught in Corinth by the Corinth Police Department. CPD had stopped the them on the off ramp of U.S. 45 headed north on Thursday, while the TCSD was in the process of taking the report for the stolen vehicles. "We were able to relay the message to Corinth and they had them stopped at the time - a great coincidence," said Rainey.
The suspects were transported back to Tippah County and charged.
The Nissan was recovered but the Dodge had already been taken to a scrap yard and crushed.
Baxter, Crist and Lewis are all being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $7,500 bond each as of Friday afternoon.