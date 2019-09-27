RIPLEY • According to Tippah County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Investigator Tommy Mason, several drug arrests were made Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Jerry Francis Hays, 30, was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court (failure to appear), possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $1,000 Justice Court bond and a $10,000 Circuit Court bond.
Kenneth Briggamy James, 45, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $750 Justice Court bond and and $10,000 Circuit Court bond.
Jacob Jackson Jones, 28, was arrested possession of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended or revoked. He was released on a $500 Justice Court bond and a $5,000 Circuit Court bond.