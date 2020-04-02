TIPPAH COUNTY • This morning, the Tippah County Board of Supervisors passed an Emergency Curfew Ordinance requiring citizens of the county to remain at home except for essential travel between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The Ordinance will become effective at 10 p.m. Thursday, April 2.
“Once all of the stores are closed, there is no need for anyone to be on the road except for travel to work or for medical emergencies.” said Board President Jimmy Gunn.
He noted that Tippah County has a higher percentage of those infected with the COVID-19 virus, per capita.
“Tippah County has been hit particularly hard so this curfew is necessary to help reduce the spread of the virus.” Gunn said.
This law is designed to supplement the “Shelter in Place” Executive Order that Gov. Tate Reeves issued yesterday afternoon. The Board’s order contains some necessary exceptions such as traveling to work or for emergency medical treatment.
County officials said that the ordinance was necessary to give law enforcement the ability to send people home who are on the street late at night without excuse. The law also gives law enforcement the ability to enforce the ordinance and includes a fine and jail time as possible punishments.
Supervisors also participated in a conference call with the Governor on Thursday morning. Supervisors were told that the Governor’s Executive Order would allow church members to drive to church and remain in their cars if the church wanted to conduct its service in a parking lot. The Governor requested that pastors encourage their congregations to remain in their cars throughout the service and then return home.