RIPLEY • After Governor Tate Reeves extended his “safer at home” ordinance until at least May 25, the Tippah County Board of Supervisors voted to extend the emergency curfew ordinance to align with that timeframe. However, the Board voted unanimously to change the curfew time so that the curfew will now apply from midnight until 5 a.m. This law is designed to supplement the “Safer at Home” Executive Order. The Board’s order continues to all some necessary exceptions such as traveling to work or for emergency medical treatment.
County officials said that the ordinance was necessary to give law enforcement the ability to send people home who are on the street late at night without excuse. The law continues to give law enforcement the ability to enforce the ordinance and includes a fine and jail time as possible punishments.