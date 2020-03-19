RIPLEY • The first presumptive case of COVID-19 case has been reported in Tippah according to Tippah County Hospital Administrator Patrick Chapman.
Tips from the CDC include:
- Clean your hands often
- Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds after being in a public place or after coughing, blowing your nose or sneezing.
- If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Distance yourself from other people if the coronavirus is spreading in your area.
If you are sick
- Stay at home.
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze.
- Throw away used tissues.
- Wash your hands after you sneeze and cough.
- Wear a mask if you’re sick.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces daily.