RIPLEY • The first presumptive case of COVID-19 case has been reported in Tippah according to Tippah County Hospital Administrator Patrick Chapman.

Tips from the CDC include:

  • Clean your hands often
  • Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds after being in a public place or after coughing, blowing your nose or sneezing.
  • If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Distance yourself from other people if the coronavirus is spreading in your area.

If you are sick

  • Stay at home.
  • Cover your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze.
  • Throw away used tissues.
  • Wash your hands after you sneeze and cough.
  • Wear a mask if you’re sick.
  • Clean and disinfect surfaces daily.

tina.campbell@journalinc.com

