RIPLEY • The first positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in Tippah County according to the Tippah County Hospital.
"Tippah County Hospital has reported its first positive Coronavirus test to the Mississippi Department of Health," said TCH Administrator Dr. Patrick Chapman. "The patient was transferred to another facility for treatment and no other information is currently available. Our Wellness Center is now closed. All visitors to the hospital are being screened. Only one visitor is allowed per patient. Caution should be used."
Chapman said that the patient is a female.
Chapman said that the best thing people can do to avoid catching the virus is social isolation. He said the virus is highly contagious and avoiding social interaction is the "best way to stop it in its tracks."
"The elderly population and those with underlining conditions should take this very seriously and take extreme caution," said Chapman. "They should isolate immediately."
Here are some other tips to avoid catching the virus and what to do if you are sick.
Tips from the CDC include:
- Clean your hands often
- Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds after being in a public place or after coughing, blowing your nose or sneezing.
- If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Distance yourself from other people if the coronavirus is spreading in your area.
If you are sick
- Stay at home.
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze.
- Throw away used tissues.
- Wash your hands after you sneeze and cough.
- Wear a mask if you’re sick.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces daily.