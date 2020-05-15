RIPLEY • Tippah County Hospital plans to re-open the Wellness Center beginning Monday, May 18. Hours of operations will be 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, and Sunday from 1 - 5 p.m on Sunday. The hospital says the hours are only temporary.
"We will monitor the situation and hopefully soon phase back into our 24 hour program again," said hospital officials. "Strict social distancing will be enforced and we ask all patrons to practice good common sense. If you have been exposed or sick, please do not come to the wellness center."
While at the wellness center, those exercising should remain at least six to 10 feet away from the next person at all times.
The Wellness Center has served as an emergency daycare for hospital workers whose children were displaced from school closures due to COVID-19. The week, the wellness center will be phasing out the daycare and deep cleaning and preparing the center for the re-opening.
The pool area is currently under re-construction and is expected to be complete prior to the July 15.
"We truly thank all our patrons for their understanding and patience during this difficult time. Our goal is to always look out for your safety!" concluded officials.