RIPLEY • A rumor going around social media Friday that the Tippah County Jail is releasing inmates due to a jailer testing positive for COVID-19 is false, according to Jail Administrator Billy Johnson.
Johnson said that no jailer has tested positive for the virus. He said that there is limited access to the jail at this time and that all trusties are on lockdown, including those who were on work details.
Johnson said that the jail is following the guidelines and recommendations set forth by the CDC and the Mississippi Department of Corrections to keep employees and trusties safe.