Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley has announced that fifteen Mississippi electric power associations have applied for grants to expand high-speed internet access. Of the applicants, 13 of the 15 serve customers in the Northern District. Tippah Electric is among those that have applied for the grants.
These funds were made available by the Mississippi Legislature from Federal money set aside to assist the state with issues related COVID-19 recovery.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the digital divide has become even more evident,” said Commissioner Presley. “Businesses are trying to reopen and return to normal as much as possible and schools are looking to move forward with plans to teach students in the coming months. Reliable, high-speed internet service is essential to these plans and these funds will go a long way in bringing that service to areas that are currently either making do with what they have or just doing without.”
Presley continued: “One of the biggest issues our co-ops have faced is funding for these projects. The announcement of these funds today is a giant leap forward for these companies.”
“I want to thank the Legislature, especially House Speaker Phillip Gunn, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, Senate Energy Committee Chairman Joel Carter and House Public Utilities Committee Chairman Scott Bounds, for setting these funds aside to move rural Mississippi forward,” said Presley. “Without their leadership and forward-thinking on this issue, many of the plans this money will go toward would be sitting on shelves collecting dust. Instead, this will get many shovel-ready projects going to serve our citizens and move our state forward.”