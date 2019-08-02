RIPLEY – The Tippah County Sheriff’s Department have made several arrests in recent weeks.
Coy Barnes, 33, of Rienzi, was arrested Friday, July 19 and charged with felony motor vehicle taking, receiving of stolen property and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Barnes was caught on Hensley Street in Ripley on a motorcycle that was stolen out of Belmont in Tishomingo County. At the time, Barnes had two pistols in his possession.
He is being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $22,500 bond.
Devon Shinault, 34, of Ripley was arrested on MS 773 in Ripley on a capias warrant on Friday, July 26 for sale, possession and use of a controlled substance, narcotics. He is being held in Tippah County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
James “Bubba” Henson, 47, of Walnut, and Jimmy Dixon, 46, of Corinth, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine on Wednesday, July 17 on County Road 211 in Walnut. They each have a $5,500 bond and are currently being held in the Tippah County Jail.