RIPLEY • The Tippah County Sheriff's Department has made two meth-related arrests recently, according to Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey.
On Wednesday, June 17, Denise Blackburn Wolff, 67, of Ashland, was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). She is out of jail on a $5,000 circuit court bond.
On Thursday, June 18, Rickey Blackwell II, 29, of Walnut, was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and improper equipment. He is out on a $5,250 circuit court bond and a $1,000 justice court bond.