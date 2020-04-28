RIPLEY • Tippah County Sheriff's Department has made eight arrests and confiscated over 120 grams of methamphetamine in the past week, according to Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey.
Rainey attributes the number of arrests to the county's curfew and shelter in place orders enacted due to COVID-19. He said several arrests were made after midnight. Tippah County's curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• Adrian L. Gray, 40, of Blue Mountain, was arrested on Tuesday, April 21, during a traffic stop in Blue Mountain. Gray is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of paraphernalia, no drivers license, no insurance, and no seat belt. He is out of jail on a $1,500 justice court bond and a $15,250 circuit court bond.
• Charlie Devore, 48, of Somerville, Tennessee, was arrested during a traffic stop on Tuesday, April 21. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of paraphernalia. He is out of jail on a $5,500 circuit court bond.
• Charles Wade Crawford, 49, of Ripley, was arrested during a traffic stop on Wednesday, April 22. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and no insurance. Crawford is out of jail on a $6,000 circuit court bond.
• Johnny Reno Wilbanks, 49, of Stantonville, Tennessee, was arrested on Saturday, April 25, during a traffic stop. Wilbanks is charged with trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $40,500 circuit court bond.
• Daniel Johnson, 29, of Falkner, was arrested on Saturday, April 25, during a traffic stop. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of paraphernalia. He is out of jail on a $5,500 circuit court bond.
• Rodney Clemmer, 41, of Ripley, was arrested Monday, April 27 and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of paraphernalia. He is out of jail on a $5,000 circuit court bond and a $500 justice court bond.
• James "Jay" Thomas, 39, and Jessica Johnson, 36, both of Ripley, were arrested during a traffic stop on Monday, April 27.
Thomas is charged with trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) enhanced with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon. He is being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $65,500 circuit court bond.
Johnson is charged with trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) enhanced with a firearm, no tag, and no insurance. She is being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $50,000 circuit court bond and a $750 justice court bond.
"I would like to thank Walnut Police Department and Chief Mike Anglin and staff for assisting on several of these arrests and seizure of narcotics," said Chief Deputy Rainey.