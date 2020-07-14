ASHLAND • During the Ashland Board of Alderman meeting on Tuesday, July 7, the town voted to stop collecting debris left on city streets by contractors cutting trees on private property.
According to the resolutions passed, the town will no longer remove any limbs, brush, yard waste, etc. accumulated on the side of city streets and highways if the brush was a result of the work of a third party private landscaping or tree service. If any resident hires or otherwise utilizes a landscaping or tree service then that business must remove the waste or debris from the property. Town workers will no longer assist in the removal of debris left from landscapers or tree removal services.
"This resolution pertains to contractors cutting trees in the Town of Ashland on private property," said town officials. "The town will still pick up small brush for residents when they clean up yards. We will also assist everyone in the Town of Ashland with limb and brush clean up in the event of severe storms. However, when third party contractors cut large trees and large limbs and leave them, that contractor will be responsible for removal of trees and limbs associated their job."
Brush pick up is every other Friday under normal conditions in the Town of Ashland.